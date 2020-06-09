Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

The shares of On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of On Deck Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Neutral the ONDK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. BTIG Research was of a view that ONDK is Buy in its latest report on July 30, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that ONDK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.13.

The shares of the company added by 43.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.0601 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 6.76 million shares were traded which represents a -309.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. ONDK had ended its last session trading at $0.97. ONDK 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $4.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.32%. On Deck Capital Inc. has the potential to record -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Susquehanna also rated AAWW as Upgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that AAWW could surge by 26.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.82% to reach $55.00/share. It started the day trading at $44.77 and traded between $40.31 and $40.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAWW’s 50-day SMA is 32.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.08. The stock has a high of $47.70 for the year while the low is $14.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.17%, as 3.14M ONDK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.32% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 825.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 94.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 64.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AAWW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -133,028 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,484,582 shares of AAWW, with a total valuation of $114,468,519. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AAWW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,269,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares by 0.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,178,446 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,366 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. which are valued at $71,561,951. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 464,115 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,801,799 shares and is now valued at $59,189,097. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.