Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

The shares of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Singular Research in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $47 price target. Singular Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LSB Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2013, to Buy the LXU stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Securities Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2012. That day the Northland Securities set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Securities in its report released on May 10, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Northland Securities was of a view that LXU is Market Perform in its latest report on April 26, 2012. Northland Securities thinks that LXU is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.35.

The shares of the company added by 27.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.33 while ending the day at $1.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -299.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. LXU had ended its last session trading at $1.27. LSB Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LXU 52-week low price stands at $1.04 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LSB Industries Inc. generated 37.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.05%. LSB Industries Inc. has the potential to record -2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.46% to reach $7.06/share. It started the day trading at $6.60 and traded between $5.90 and $6.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YPF’s 50-day SMA is 4.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.84. The stock has a high of $18.73 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.21%, as 5.99M LXU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP bought more YPF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP purchasing 95,753 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,839,828 shares of YPF, with a total valuation of $33,944,940. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more YPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,330,843 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by 8.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,432,228 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -418,942 shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $17,019,756. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 321,123 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,278,430 shares and is now valued at $12,589,171. Following these latest developments, around 99.50% of YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.