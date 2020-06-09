Is There A Value in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) And Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OMI is Neutral in its latest report on April 10, 2019. UBS thinks that OMI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 275.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.73.

The shares of the company added by 15.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.98 while ending the day at $9.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a 19.83% incline from the average session volume which is 2.93 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $7.89. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 92.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.89% to reach $8.23/share. It started the day trading at $9.10 and traded between $8.575 and $9.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOI’s 50-day SMA is 6.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.41. The stock has a high of $16.23 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.85%, as 1.82M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.37% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 580.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SOI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 77,581 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,083,955 shares of SOI, with a total valuation of $14,254,252. FIAM LLC meanwhile sold more SOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,723,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,504,083 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,810 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. which are valued at $10,287,928. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,671 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,471,038 shares and is now valued at $10,061,900. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.