Is There A Value in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) And ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.06.

The shares of the company added by 31.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.62. During the trading session, a total of 25.89 million shares were traded which represents a -899.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.59 million shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.47. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 5.91 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VIAC as Initiated on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that VIAC could down by -28.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.87% to reach $22.14/share. It started the day trading at $28.59 and traded between $25.5638 and $28.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 17.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.17. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.08%, as 56.68M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.32% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -375,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,705,208 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $840,651,890. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $549,013,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,321,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -648,004 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $454,315,321. In the same vein, The Baupost Group LLC decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,500,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,500,000 shares and is now valued at $388,350,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.