Is There A Value in FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) And Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

The shares of FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FreightCar America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on May 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stifel was of a view that RAIL is Hold in its latest report on November 07, 2017. Buckingham Research thinks that RAIL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.60.

The shares of the company added by 25.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -511.07% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. RAIL had ended its last session trading at $1.46. FreightCar America Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RAIL 52-week low price stands at $0.73 while its 52-week high price is $6.46.

The FreightCar America Inc. generated 60.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.22%. FreightCar America Inc. has the potential to record -3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on March 16, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.94% to reach $1.78/share. It started the day trading at $1.20 and traded between $1.04 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBII’s 50-day SMA is 0.8641 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1158. The stock has a high of $1.73 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.73%, as 2.99M RAIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 267.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ivy Investment Management Co. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,401,392 shares of MBII, with a total valuation of $17,813,016. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP meanwhile bought more MBII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,190,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares by 6.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,291,211 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,264 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. which are valued at $2,402,584. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,341,766 shares and is now valued at $1,709,489. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.