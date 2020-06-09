Is There A Value in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) And Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that CCO is Neutral in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Barclays thinks that CCO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 335.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.99.

The shares of the company added by 22.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.58. During the trading session, a total of 8.97 million shares were traded which represents a -116.56% decline from the average session volume which is 4.14 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $1.29. CCO 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $5.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 371.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.31%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.6879 and traded between $0.605 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUNW’s 50-day SMA is 0.4386 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3282. The stock has a high of $6.57 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 266943.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.32%, as 283,814 CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Sunworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 625.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.36% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more SUNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,397 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sunworks Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,817 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunworks Inc. which are valued at $17,694. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sunworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,036 shares and is now valued at $10,886. Following these latest developments, around 1.72% of Sunworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.