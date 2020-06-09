Is There A Value in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) And Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.48.

The shares of the company added by 50.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7011 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -3560.43% decline from the average session volume which is 43690.0 shares. CBAT had ended its last session trading at $0.55. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CBAT 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The CBAK Energy Technology Inc. generated 1.61 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $2.4799 and traded between $2.15 and $2.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTPH’s 50-day SMA is 1.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.82. The stock has a high of $16.28 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 92788.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 246.71%, as 321,706 CBAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more TTPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 849.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,419,507 shares of TTPH, with a total valuation of $1,944,725. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TTPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $913,790 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.62% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.