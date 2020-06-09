Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI), Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)?

The shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 940.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.38.

The shares of the company added by 22.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.27. During the trading session, a total of 14.61 million shares were traded which represents a -257.16% decline from the average session volume which is 4.09 million shares. TMDI had ended its last session trading at $1.04. TMDI 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $2.71.

The Titan Medical Inc. generated 1.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 600.0%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is now rated as Perform. It started the day trading at $1.07 and traded between $0.9101 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONM’s 50-day SMA is 0.8786 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6057. The stock has a high of $18.26 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 303164.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.20%, as 418,973 TMDI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nokomis Capital LLC sold more SONM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling -696,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,995,703 shares of SONM, with a total valuation of $2,935,789.

Similarly, GrizzlyRock Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by 60.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,379,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 517,712 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,351,750. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 764,210 shares and is now valued at $748,926. Following these latest developments, around 35.11% of Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.