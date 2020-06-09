Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)?

The shares of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2018. The Industrials company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.13.

The shares of the company added by 36.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 7.97 million shares were traded which represents a -5608.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.14 million shares. SINO had ended its last session trading at $0.44. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 SINO 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.81.

The Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. generated 0.12 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $9.22 and traded between $7.89 and $8.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NG’s 50-day SMA is 10.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.29. The stock has a high of $12.85 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.80%, as 5.83M SINO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.43% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paulson & Co., Inc. bought more NG shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paulson & Co., Inc. purchasing 3,233,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,226,396 shares of NG, with a total valuation of $282,283,371. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,401,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by 10.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,362,321 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,373,804 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. which are valued at $138,334,372. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 325,294 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,412,436 shares and is now valued at $116,515,159. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.