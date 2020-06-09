Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)?

The shares of Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $12.50. Sidoti was of a view that KIRK is Neutral in its latest report on August 23, 2016. Barrington Research thinks that KIRK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 192.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.94.

The shares of the company added by 20.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.42 while ending the day at $1.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -176.8% decline from the average session volume which is 0.69 million shares. KIRK had ended its last session trading at $1.36. Kirkland’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 KIRK 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $3.32.

The Kirkland’s Inc. generated 30.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 263.79%. Kirkland’s Inc. has the potential to record -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.86%, as 8.77M KIRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.22% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 834.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Broadwood Capital, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,005,379 shares of LCTX, with a total valuation of $28,904,572. Greenway Partners LP meanwhile sold more LCTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,640,577 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,625,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,489 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $5,632,054. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,361,191 shares and is now valued at $4,557,012. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.