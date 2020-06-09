Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX)?

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 289.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.20.

The shares of the company added by 105.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.775 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 36.52 million shares were traded which represents a -672.12% decline from the average session volume which is 4.73 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.72. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 137.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 168.42%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on June 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $2.65 and traded between $2.47 and $2.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCX’s 50-day SMA is 2.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.19. The stock has a high of $4.33 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 1.17M GNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.13% of OncoCyte Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 267.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Broadwood Capital, Inc. bought more OCX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Broadwood Capital, Inc. purchasing 1,050,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,716,205 shares of OCX, with a total valuation of $39,733,754. Pura Vida Investments LLC meanwhile bought more OCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,000,755 worth of shares.

Similarly, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trus… decreased its OncoCyte Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,035,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of OncoCyte Corporation which are valued at $5,496,906. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OncoCyte Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,954 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,447,568 shares and is now valued at $3,908,434. Following these latest developments, around 9.10% of OncoCyte Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.