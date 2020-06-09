Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 210.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.21.

The shares of the company added by 47.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.62 while ending the day at $6.06. During the trading session, a total of 22.16 million shares were traded which represents a -42019.83% decline from the average session volume which is 52610.0 shares. ENOB had ended its last session trading at $4.12. Enochian Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.60 ENOB 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $7.08.

The Enochian Biosciences Inc. generated 10.94 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 19, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated BCLI as Reiterated on December 22, 2015, with its price target of $5 suggesting that BCLI could surge by 26.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.83% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.24 and traded between $8.30 and $8.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCLI’s 50-day SMA is 6.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.83. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.47%, as 2.95M ENOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.87% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 113.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BCLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 436,147 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,204,241 shares of BCLI, with a total valuation of $7,406,082. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more BCLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,546,324 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by 134.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 379,346 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 217,667 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $2,332,978. In the same vein, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. … increased its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,350 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 200,950 shares and is now valued at $1,235,843. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.