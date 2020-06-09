Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)?

The shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on May 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. DA Davidson was of a view that BHR is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 383.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.63.

The shares of the company added by 15.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.97 while ending the day at $5.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -53.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.82 million shares. BHR had ended its last session trading at $4.78. BHR 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $10.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $4.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.76% to reach $4.05/share. It started the day trading at $4.58 and traded between $4.18 and $4.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 3.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.94. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.90%, as 1.50M BHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sagil Capital LLP sold more BBAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sagil Capital LLP selling -25,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,958 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $4,426,450. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,217,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, LGM Investments Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 24.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 853,031 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -276,700 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $2,226,411. In the same vein, DWS Investments (UK) Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 87,221 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 788,692 shares and is now valued at $2,058,486. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.