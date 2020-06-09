Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)?

The shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TherapeuticsMD Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on April 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. JP Morgan was of a view that TXMD is Overweight in its latest report on June 15, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TXMD is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.98.

The shares of the company added by 26.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.22 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 20.99 million shares were traded which represents a -312.4% decline from the average session volume which is 5.09 million shares. TXMD had ended its last session trading at $1.18. TXMD 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TherapeuticsMD Inc. generated 170.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.52%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is now rated as Market Perform. Goldman also rated VNTR as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that VNTR could down by -22.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.29% to reach $2.09/share. It started the day trading at $2.66 and traded between $2.25 and $2.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNTR’s 50-day SMA is 1.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.59. The stock has a high of $5.53 for the year while the low is $1.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 865966.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.97%, as 978,282 TXMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Venator Materials PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 526.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 86.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,156,202 shares of VNTR, with a total valuation of $11,628,377. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more VNTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,730,324 worth of shares.

Similarly, Schneider Capital Management Corp… increased its Venator Materials PLC shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,886,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,120 shares of Venator Materials PLC which are valued at $4,935,239. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Venator Materials PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 247,314 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,789,280 shares and is now valued at $4,812,386. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Venator Materials PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.