Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)?

The shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redwood Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17.50. JMP Securities was of a view that RWT is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RWT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 307.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.23.

The shares of the company added by 23.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.43 while ending the day at $8.71. During the trading session, a total of 10.6 million shares were traded which represents a -78.68% decline from the average session volume which is 5.93 million shares. RWT had ended its last session trading at $7.08. RWT 52-week low price stands at $2.14 while its 52-week high price is $18.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 160.94%. Redwood Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated WSR as Downgrade on March 01, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that WSR could down by -1.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.66% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.17 and traded between $8.245 and $9.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSR’s 50-day SMA is 6.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.24. The stock has a high of $14.65 for the year while the low is $4.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.92%, as 1.31M RWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.32% of Whitestone REIT shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 523.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WSR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -114,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,025,175 shares of WSR, with a total valuation of $40,850,687. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WSR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,534,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Whitestone REIT shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,301,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,586 shares of Whitestone REIT which are valued at $15,603,756. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Whitestone REIT shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 378,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,981,177 shares and is now valued at $13,432,380. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Whitestone REIT stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.