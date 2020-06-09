Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)?

The shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2015. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2013, to Strong Buy the OPTT stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2008. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. UBS was of a view that OPTT is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2008. B. Riley & Co thinks that OPTT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.81.

The shares of the company added by 34.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.54 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 6.9 million shares were traded which represents a -598.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.99 million shares. OPTT had ended its last session trading at $0.48. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 OPTT 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The Ocean Power Technologies Inc. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.91%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.64 and traded between $0.53 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4377 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6287. The stock has a high of $2.07 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 330997.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.67%, as 379,555 OPTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… bought more BIOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… purchasing 1,680,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,854,065 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $2,967,810.

Similarly, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. increased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,900 shares of BIOLASE Inc. which are valued at $597,973. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,208 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 974,597 shares and is now valued at $422,001. Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.