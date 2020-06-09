Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)?

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2020, to Neutral the CCL stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on May 11, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Goldman was of a view that CCL is Neutral in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Standpoint Research thinks that CCL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 219.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.41.

The shares of the company added by 15.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.4121 while ending the day at $24.91. During the trading session, a total of 104.09 million shares were traded which represents a -45.46% decline from the average session volume which is 71.56 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $21.51. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $7.80 while its 52-week high price is $53.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is now rated as Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated FTCH as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that FTCH could down by -1.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.98% to reach $15.37/share. It started the day trading at $15.72 and traded between $13.95 and $15.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTCH’s 50-day SMA is 12.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.47. The stock has a high of $23.43 for the year while the low is $5.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.53%, as 36.84M CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.84% of Farfetch Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more FTCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 1,618,771 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,022,678 shares of FTCH, with a total valuation of $357,780,257. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) … meanwhile sold more FTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,331,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tremblant Capital LP increased its Farfetch Limited shares by 15.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,353,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,803,293 shares of Farfetch Limited which are valued at $176,802,551. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its Farfetch Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 403,536 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,176,565 shares and is now valued at $174,457,721. Following these latest developments, around 18.60% of Farfetch Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.