Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)?

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $39. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on April 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ALK is Buy in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that ALK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.66.

The shares of the company added by 17.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.25 while ending the day at $50.24. During the trading session, a total of 13.09 million shares were traded which represents a -257.53% decline from the average session volume which is 3.66 million shares. ALK had ended its last session trading at $42.72. Alaska Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ALK 52-week low price stands at $20.02 while its 52-week high price is $72.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alaska Air Group Inc. generated 811.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 364.63%. Alaska Air Group Inc. has the potential to record -5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Credit Suisse also rated TRGP as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that TRGP could down by -26.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.70% to reach $20.75/share. It started the day trading at $26.17 and traded between $24.385 and $26.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRGP’s 50-day SMA is 12.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.87. The stock has a high of $43.47 for the year while the low is $3.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.82%, as 7.64M ALK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of Targa Resources Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 99.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TRGP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -87,696 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,435,736 shares of TRGP, with a total valuation of $290,767,139. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more TRGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,353,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by 111.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,216,384 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,381,053 shares of Targa Resources Corp. which are valued at $132,404,337. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,609 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,160,995 shares and is now valued at $131,686,495. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Targa Resources Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.