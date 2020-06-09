Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)?

The shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by WBB Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 17, 2016. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. WBB Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Travelzoo, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2016, to Hold the TZOO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2015. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Hold rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on October 18, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Ascendiant Capital Markets was of a view that TZOO is Neutral in its latest report on July 19, 2013. Ascendiant Capital Markets thinks that TZOO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 21, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.82.

The shares of the company added by 17.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.75 while ending the day at $8.38. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -189.66% decline from the average session volume which is 0.19 million shares. TZOO had ended its last session trading at $7.15. Travelzoo currently has a market cap of $85.81 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TZOO 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $18.31.

The Travelzoo generated 19.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Macquarie also rated CNK as Upgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CNK could surge by 0.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.45% to reach $19.80/share. It started the day trading at $19.79 and traded between $18.315 and $19.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNK’s 50-day SMA is 13.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.58. The stock has a high of $41.60 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.46%, as 12.65M TZOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.86% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CNK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -552,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,088,417 shares of CNK, with a total valuation of $158,342,595. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,448,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by 42.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,205,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,466,425 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $117,169,928. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 535,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,240,601 shares and is now valued at $103,395,782. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.