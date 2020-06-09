Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)?

The shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rosehill Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that ROSE is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Euro Pacific Capital thinks that ROSE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 240.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 85.28.

The shares of the company added by 31.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7614 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -140.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. ROSE had ended its last session trading at $0.65. Rosehill Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ROSE 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.81.

The Rosehill Resources Inc. generated 2.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10433.33%. Rosehill Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $2.705 and traded between $2.41 and $2.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPK’s 50-day SMA is 2.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.78. The stock has a high of $2.91 for the year while the low is $1.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 100.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.44%, as 106.47M ROSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.42% of OPKO Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 69.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OPK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -537,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,635,063 shares of OPK, with a total valuation of $81,329,840. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,540,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,440,431 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 542,095 shares of OPKO Health Inc. which are valued at $40,937,757. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 473,605 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,447,274 shares and is now valued at $14,312,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of OPKO Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.