Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.14.

The shares of the company added by 21.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.24 while ending the day at $1.35. During the trading session, a total of 0.95 million shares were traded which represents a -761.46% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. GBR had ended its last session trading at $1.11. New Concept Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.90 GBR 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $2.63.

The New Concept Energy Inc. generated 27000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $7.04 and traded between $6.11 and $6.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 3.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.03. The stock has a high of $14.60 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.23%, as 3.69M GBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.67% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.20, while the P/B ratio is 2.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 133.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.26% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.62% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.