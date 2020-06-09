Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM), eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)?

The shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2019, to Sector Perform the NCSM stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that NCSM is Neutral in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that NCSM is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.17.

The shares of the company added by 54.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.754 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -903.71% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. NCSM had ended its last session trading at $0.61. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 NCSM 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $3.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. generated 15.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1000.0%. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on June 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.63 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4083 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3848. The stock has a high of $0.92 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 167.26%, as 1.92M NCSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.87% of eMagin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 60.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 118.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more EMAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -24.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -1,082,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,410,100 shares of EMAN, with a total valuation of $1,224,226. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EMAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $496,306 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its eMagin Corporation shares by 10.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 268,211 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,140 shares of eMagin Corporation which are valued at $96,288. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of eMagin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.