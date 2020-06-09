Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 984.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.74.

The shares of the company added by 126.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $2.63. During the trading session, a total of 55.39 million shares were traded which represents a -1885.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. BORR had ended its last session trading at $1.16. BORR 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $12.75.

The Borr Drilling Limited generated 107.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CARG as Downgrade on April 17, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that CARG could surge by 13.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.34% to reach $30.27/share. It started the day trading at $27.74 and traded between $26.05 and $26.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARG’s 50-day SMA is 22.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.86. The stock has a high of $40.91 for the year while the low is $14.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.22%, as 7.25M BORR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.55% of CarGurus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 70.43, while the P/B ratio is 10.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HMI Capital LLC bought more CARG shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HMI Capital LLC purchasing 2,085,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,400,000 shares of CARG, with a total valuation of $169,312,000. Manulife Investment Management (U… meanwhile bought more CARG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $164,450,961 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CarGurus Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,986,937 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,281 shares of CarGurus Inc. which are valued at $159,861,119. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its CarGurus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 953,108 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,628,972 shares and is now valued at $151,670,879. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of CarGurus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.