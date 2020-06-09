Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)?

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the AR stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AR is Underweight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AR is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 533.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.78.

The shares of the company added by 25.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.20 while ending the day at $4.04. During the trading session, a total of 21.69 million shares were traded which represents a -47.85% decline from the average session volume which is 14.67 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $3.22. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AR 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $6.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -64.29%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.21 and traded between $0.18 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZOM’s 50-day SMA is 0.1840 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2745. The stock has a high of $0.50 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.24%, as 10.42M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.01% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 29.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambridge Investment Research Adv… bought more ZOM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambridge Investment Research Adv… purchasing 181,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,254,080 shares of ZOM, with a total valuation of $2,083,194.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,768,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. which are valued at $1,150,635. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,779 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 589,558 shares and is now valued at $100,225. Following these latest developments, around 38.45% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.