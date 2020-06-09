Is It Crazy To Buy Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) And Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

The shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Singular Research in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2014. The Industrials company has also assigned a $34 price target. Singular Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viad Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Davenport Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2008. That day the Davenport set price target on the stock to $47. Lehman Brothers was of a view that VVI is Equal-weight in its latest report on February 06, 2007.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.76.

The shares of the company added by 22.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.185 while ending the day at $28.85. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -163.51% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. VVI had ended its last session trading at $23.59. Viad Corp currently has a market cap of $604.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 1.48. Viad Corp debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 VVI 52-week low price stands at $11.25 while its 52-week high price is $72.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viad Corp generated 62.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 442.86%. Viad Corp has the potential to record -1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.5948 and traded between $0.5035 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOC’s 50-day SMA is 0.4014 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5043. The stock has a high of $1.19 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -49.14%, as 1.00M VVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Biocept Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more BIOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 298.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,366,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,824,328 shares of BIOC, with a total valuation of $702,366. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BIOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Capital, Inc. increased its Biocept Inc. shares by 3,939,100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 236,352 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 236,346 shares of Biocept Inc. which are valued at $90,996. Following these latest developments, around 0.03% of Biocept Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.