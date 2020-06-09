Is It Crazy To Buy Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) And Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transocean Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that RIG is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Barclays thinks that RIG is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 392.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.27.

The shares of the company added by 50.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.71 while ending the day at $3.75. During the trading session, a total of 107.21 million shares were traded which represents a -200.22% decline from the average session volume which is 35.71 million shares. RIG had ended its last session trading at $2.50. Transocean Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RIG 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $7.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transocean Ltd. generated 2.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Transocean Ltd. has the potential to record -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Pivotal Research Group also rated BOOT as Reiterated on May 15, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that BOOT could down by -14.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.72% to reach $23.82/share. It started the day trading at $30.46 and traded between $26.95 and $27.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOOT’s 50-day SMA is 18.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.54. The stock has a high of $48.11 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.15%, as 4.09M RIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.16% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BOOT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -143,842 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,930,795 shares of BOOT, with a total valuation of $72,562,476. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,882,083 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by 2.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,606,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -46,518 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. which are valued at $29,659,387. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 744,780 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,466,279 shares and is now valued at $27,067,510. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.