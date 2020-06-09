Is It Crazy To Buy Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) And Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

The shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Second Sight Medical Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 06, 2015, to Buy the EYES stock while also putting a $21 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.58.

The shares of the company added by 18.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.16 while ending the day at $1.26. During the trading session, a total of 4.16 million shares were traded which represents a -672.95% decline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. EYES had ended its last session trading at $1.06. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 EYES 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $8.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Second Sight Medical Products Inc. generated 11.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.21%. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Stifel also rated BCEI as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BCEI could surge by 8.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.05% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.13 and traded between $20.30 and $21.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCEI’s 50-day SMA is 15.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.44. The stock has a high of $26.75 for the year while the low is $8.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.48%, as 1.90M EYES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.28% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 354.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 110.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BCEI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -89,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,723,268 shares of BCEI, with a total valuation of $47,548,259. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BCEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,745,663 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mangrove Partners decreased its Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,060,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. which are valued at $35,979,822. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,832 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,731,580 shares and is now valued at $30,233,387. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.