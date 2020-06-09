Is It Crazy To Buy Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) And ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

The shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GTE is Outperform in its latest report on February 10, 2017. Citigroup thinks that GTE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 260.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.37.

The shares of the company added by 38.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.54 while ending the day at $0.64. During the trading session, a total of 24.92 million shares were traded which represents a -318.88% decline from the average session volume which is 5.95 million shares. GTE had ended its last session trading at $0.46. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GTE 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $2.02.

The Gran Tierra Energy Inc. generated 39.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 118.75%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Morgan Stanley also rated ACMR as Initiated on January 22, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ACMR could surge by 5.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.00% to reach $60.43/share. It started the day trading at $62.10 and traded between $55.56 and $56.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACMR’s 50-day SMA is 44.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.43. The stock has a high of $69.25 for the year while the low is $12.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.37%, as 1.24M GTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.01% of ACM Research Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.98, while the P/B ratio is 10.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 566.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 110.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 287.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Indus Capital Partners LLC bought more ACMR shares, increasing its portfolio by 462.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Indus Capital Partners LLC purchasing 1,009,984 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,228,490 shares of ACMR, with a total valuation of $49,053,606. GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more ACMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,573,743 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ACM Research Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 456,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,025 shares of ACM Research Inc. which are valued at $18,220,578. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its ACM Research Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,794 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 240,794 shares and is now valued at $9,614,904. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of ACM Research Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.