Is It Crazy To Buy Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) And VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Underweight the DBD stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $7. DA Davidson was of a view that DBD is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DBD is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.84.

The shares of the company added by 16.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.52 while ending the day at $7.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -7.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $6.33. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 512.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 117.65%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 27, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.5374 and traded between $0.4605 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4328 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6885. The stock has a high of $1.49 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.11%, as 1.31M DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 635.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VTGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -6,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,190,839 shares of VTGN, with a total valuation of $523,969. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more VTGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, KMS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 162,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $71,594. Following these latest developments, around 10.27% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.