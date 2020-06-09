Is It Crazy To Buy Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) And Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capital Senior Living Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $10.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stifel was of a view that CSU is Hold in its latest report on August 03, 2016. Sidoti thinks that CSU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 228.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.86.

The shares of the company added by 112.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7329 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -1111.96% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. CSU had ended its last session trading at $0.70. Capital Senior Living Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 64.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CSU 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $5.64.

The Capital Senior Living Corporation generated 37.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Nomura also rated VIPS as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that VIPS could surge by 14.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.40% to reach $20.10/share. It started the day trading at $18.30 and traded between $16.99 and $17.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIPS’s 50-day SMA is 16.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.25. The stock has a high of $18.95 for the year while the low is $6.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.04%, as 20.35M CSU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.64, while the P/B ratio is 3.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more VIPS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -903,241 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,131,725 shares of VIPS, with a total valuation of $336,628,379. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,108,057 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by 3.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,756,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -544,686 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited which are valued at $235,064,800. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,477,553 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,470,786 shares and is now valued at $230,519,621. Following these latest developments, around 8.40% of Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.