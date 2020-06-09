Is A Downturn Overdue? Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.60.

The shares of the company added by 24.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.3306 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 14.52 million shares were traded which represents a -244.84% decline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. ZN had ended its last session trading at $0.31. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 ZN 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $0.56.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. generated 6.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. BofA/Merrill also rated SONO as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SONO could down by -5.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.85% to reach $11.93/share. It started the day trading at $12.725 and traded between $11.1632 and $12.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 9.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.50. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $6.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.51%, as 4.41M ZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.98% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 151,116 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,822,171 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $59,502,588. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,264,887 worth of shares.

Similarly, Trigran Investments, Inc. increased its Sonos Inc. shares by 195.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,980,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,972,159 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $30,455,896. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,438,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,710,798 shares and is now valued at $27,704,356. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.