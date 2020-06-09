Is A Downturn Overdue? HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG), eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.53.

The shares of the company added by 36.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.83 while ending the day at $10.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -425.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. HFFG had ended its last session trading at $7.50. HF Foods Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 HFFG 52-week low price stands at $5.04 while its 52-week high price is $35.00.

The HF Foods Group Inc. generated 12.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Raymond James also rated EHTH as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that EHTH could surge by 39.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.57% to reach $177.27/share. It started the day trading at $117.78 and traded between $106.19 and $106.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EHTH’s 50-day SMA is 121.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.49. The stock has a high of $152.19 for the year while the low is $52.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.80%, as 2.46M HFFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.92% of eHealth Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.30, while the P/B ratio is 3.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 822.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EHTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 311,305 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,254,490 shares of EHTH, with a total valuation of $347,254,083. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EHTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,703,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruffer LLP increased its eHealth Inc. shares by 36.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,347,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 361,737 shares of eHealth Inc. which are valued at $143,798,950. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its eHealth Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 239,141 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,330,395 shares and is now valued at $141,953,147. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of eHealth Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.