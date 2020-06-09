Is A Downturn Overdue? HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)?

The shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEXO Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that HEXO is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Jefferies thinks that HEXO is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 244.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.95.

The shares of the company added by 47.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8599 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 87.87 million shares were traded which represents a -639.67% decline from the average session volume which is 11.88 million shares. HEXO had ended its last session trading at $0.81. HEXO 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. HEXO Corp. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is now rated as Buy. Lake Street also rated PXLW as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that PXLW could surge by 36.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.01% to reach $5.69/share. It started the day trading at $3.8538 and traded between $3.56 and $3.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXLW’s 50-day SMA is 3.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.63. The stock has a high of $5.23 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 574415.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.29%, as 576,081 HEXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Pixelworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PXLW shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,765,131 shares of PXLW, with a total valuation of $8,101,951. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PXLW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,869,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, Heartland Advisors, Inc. decreased its Pixelworks Inc. shares by 14.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -200,000 shares of Pixelworks Inc. which are valued at $5,508,000. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Pixelworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,345 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,888 shares and is now valued at $4,350,806. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of Pixelworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.