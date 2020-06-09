Analysts Turn Mixed On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Sell the PEI stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that PEI is Underweight in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Stifel thinks that PEI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.75.

The shares of the company added by 28.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.19 while ending the day at $2.55. During the trading session, a total of 6.68 million shares were traded which represents a -122.63% decline from the average session volume which is 3.0 million shares. PEI had ended its last session trading at $1.99. PEI 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $7.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Piper Sandler also rated SLG as Downgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that SLG could down by -4.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.68% to reach $60.27/share. It started the day trading at $63.375 and traded between $57.655 and $63.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLG’s 50-day SMA is 46.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.89. The stock has a high of $96.39 for the year while the low is $35.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.38%, as 6.28M PEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.32% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -279,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,124,599 shares of SLG, with a total valuation of $696,259,977. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $455,034,518 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by 2.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,768,163 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -128,827 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. which are valued at $306,001,047. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,148 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,526,753 shares and is now valued at $293,194,247. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SL Green Realty Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.