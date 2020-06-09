Analysts Turn Mixed On Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 638.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is 88.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.98.

The shares of the company added by 103.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.42 while ending the day at $73.27. During the trading session, a total of 46.25 million shares were traded which represents a -1025.42% decline from the average session volume which is 4.11 million shares. NKLA had ended its last session trading at $35.97. NKLA 52-week low price stands at $9.92 while its 52-week high price is $38.88.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.01% to reach $47.72/share. It started the day trading at $61.00 and traded between $55.08 and $57.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRUB’s 50-day SMA is 48.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.52. The stock has a high of $80.25 for the year while the low is $29.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.37%, as 19.48M NKLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.38% of Grubhub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… bought more GRUB shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… purchasing 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,008,694 shares of GRUB, with a total valuation of $717,265,486. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $397,795,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Grubhub Inc. shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,565,059 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -258,872 shares of Grubhub Inc. which are valued at $361,534,170. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Grubhub Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,698,266 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,065,548 shares and is now valued at $242,082,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Grubhub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.