Analysts Turn Mixed On IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP), Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.34.

During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -451.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.42 million shares. ITP had ended its last session trading at $0.48. IT Tech Packaging Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.25, with a beta of 1.07. IT Tech Packaging Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ITP 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The IT Tech Packaging Inc. generated 11.71 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.50. Raymond James also rated ABR as Upgrade on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $14.50 suggesting that ABR could down by -22.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.05% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.02 and traded between $10.18 and $11.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABR’s 50-day SMA is 6.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.71. The stock has a high of $15.77 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.56%, as 5.85M ITP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.50, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ABR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -23,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,528,208 shares of ABR, with a total valuation of $31,199,353. LSV Asset Management meanwhile sold more ABR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,396,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares by 14.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,089,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 393,061 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $21,283,251. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. increased its Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,855 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,690,257 shares and is now valued at $18,535,871. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.