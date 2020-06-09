Analysts Turn Mixed On Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

The shares of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Boenning & Scattergood in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. Boenning & Scattergood wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hallmark Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2009.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.20.

The shares of the company added by 47.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.67 while ending the day at $5.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -524.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. HALL had ended its last session trading at $4.06. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $108.19 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.36. HALL 52-week low price stands at $2.28 while its 52-week high price is $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Barrington Research also rated ASUR as Reiterated on January 09, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ASUR could surge by 37.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.42% to reach $10.19/share. It started the day trading at $7.01 and traded between $6.21 and $6.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASUR’s 50-day SMA is 6.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.41. The stock has a high of $10.25 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.39%, as 2.13M HALL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.17% of Asure Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 145.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Private Capital Management LLC bought more ASUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Private Capital Management LLC purchasing 538,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,877,887 shares of ASUR, with a total valuation of $11,567,784. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more ASUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,505,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL… increased its Asure Software Inc. shares by 7.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,034,242 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 76,236 shares of Asure Software Inc. which are valued at $6,370,931. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Asure Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 381,644 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 909,740 shares and is now valued at $5,603,998. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of Asure Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.