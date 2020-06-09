Analysts Turn Mixed On Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

The shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 248.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.43.

The shares of the company added by 16.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 5.45 million shares were traded which represents a -470.85% decline from the average session volume which is 0.95 million shares. DLPN had ended its last session trading at $0.98. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DLPN 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.49.

The Dolphin Entertainment Inc. generated 2.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $1.1266 and traded between $0.9701 and $1.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZSAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.7700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3135. The stock has a high of $3.54 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.18%, as 5.23M DLPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.76% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 74.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Aisling Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,718,226 shares of ZSAN, with a total valuation of $2,027,797. Telemetry Investments LLC meanwhile bought more ZSAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,945,394 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zosano Pharma Corporation shares by 43.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,356,908 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 408,948 shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation which are valued at $1,012,253. Following these latest developments, around 0.23% of Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.