Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

The shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $4. Argus was of a view that MRO is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that MRO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.65.

The shares of the company added by 15.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.85 while ending the day at $8.43. During the trading session, a total of 70.13 million shares were traded which represents a -42.71% decline from the average session volume which is 49.14 million shares. MRO had ended its last session trading at $7.32. Marathon Oil Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.41, with a beta of 3.41. Marathon Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MRO 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Oil Corporation generated 817.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 243.75%. Marathon Oil Corporation has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $64. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PVH as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PVH could down by -33.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.69% to reach $51.95/share. It started the day trading at $69.81 and traded between $63.60 and $69.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVH’s 50-day SMA is 44.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.11. The stock has a high of $108.06 for the year while the low is $28.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.75%, as 4.17M MRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.94% of PVH Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,132,351 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,812,337 shares of PVH, with a total valuation of $433,831,351. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $395,489,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its PVH Corp. shares by 27.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,366,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,388,885 shares of PVH Corp. which are valued at $313,428,900. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its PVH Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,480 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,840,810 shares and is now valued at $189,083,076. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of PVH Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.