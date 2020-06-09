Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

The shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Limelight Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Outperform the LLNW stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on July 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.70. Raymond James was of a view that LLNW is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 29, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that LLNW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.85.

The shares of the company added by 16.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.01 while ending the day at $5.46. During the trading session, a total of 5.4 million shares were traded which represents a -154.79% decline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. LLNW had ended its last session trading at $4.70. Limelight Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 LLNW 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Limelight Networks Inc. generated 21.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Limelight Networks Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $8.18 and traded between $5.70 and $6.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THMO’s 50-day SMA is 7.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.95. The stock has a high of $14.18 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 391237.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.10%, as 367,372 LLNW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.85% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 94.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 121.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more THMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -40,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 143,261 shares of THMO, with a total valuation of $1,646,069. Myda Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more THMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,740 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. which are valued at $165,720. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,794 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,794 shares and is now valued at $135,513. Following these latest developments, around 12.10% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.