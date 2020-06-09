Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

The shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centennial Resource Development Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Cowen was of a view that CDEV is Underperform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that CDEV is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 814.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.40.

The shares of the company added by 44.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.74 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 44.66 million shares were traded which represents a -142.59% decline from the average session volume which is 18.41 million shares. CDEV had ended its last session trading at $1.49. Centennial Resource Development Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CDEV 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $7.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Centennial Resource Development Inc. generated 3.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.78% to reach $22.36/share. It started the day trading at $22.5899 and traded between $20.14 and $20.26 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $24.03 for the year while the low is $13.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.33%, as 1.54M CDEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.93% of BellRing Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 530.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Route One Investment Co. LP bought more BRBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Route One Investment Co. LP purchasing 60,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,060,868 shares of BRBR, with a total valuation of $88,717,016. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,821,843 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its BellRing Brands Inc. shares by 150.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,474,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,486,367 shares of BellRing Brands Inc. which are valued at $43,372,270. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its BellRing Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 631,264 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,437,568 shares and is now valued at $42,730,567. Following these latest developments, around 0.42% of BellRing Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.