Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Siebert Williams Shank in its report released on May 01, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 0.50. Scotiabank was of a view that CPE is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that CPE is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 560.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.54.

The shares of the company added by 81.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 179.8 million shares were traded which represents a -332.73% decline from the average session volume which is 41.55 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $1.38. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $594.04 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.53, with a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CPE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $7.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 14.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $7.9484 and traded between $7.12 and $7.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTI’s 50-day SMA is 7.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.78. The stock has a high of $13.29 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.86%, as 1.40M CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 148.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more PSTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 74,456 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 660,150 shares of PSTI, with a total valuation of $6,053,576. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more PSTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,288,199 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 204,362 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,053 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,874,000. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,053 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 204,362 shares and is now valued at $1,874,000. Following these latest developments, around 12.15% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.