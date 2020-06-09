2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)

The shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. CapitalOne was of a view that WLL is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Cowen thinks that WLL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1292.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.89.

The shares of the company added by 152.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.88 while ending the day at $3.48. During the trading session, a total of 100.5 million shares were traded which represents a -341.76% decline from the average session volume which is 22.75 million shares. WLL had ended its last session trading at $1.38. Whiting Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 WLL 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $19.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Whiting Petroleum Corporation generated 566.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.7%. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.87 and traded between $1.72 and $1.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRH’s 50-day SMA is 1.1590 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3979. The stock has a high of $10.50 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9190.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 94.95%, as 17,916 WLL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Ameri Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.64% over the last six months.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Ameri Holdings Inc. shares by 5,546.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,047 shares of Ameri Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,676. Following these latest developments, around 25.86% of Ameri Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.