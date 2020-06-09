2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC), ChampionX Holding Inc. (NYSE:CHX)

The shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2019, to Mkt Perform the WMC stock while also putting a $10.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Wunderlich in its report released on August 05, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WMC is Neutral in its latest report on June 29, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that WMC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.38.

The shares of the company added by 22.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.20 while ending the day at $3.60. During the trading session, a total of 10.69 million shares were traded which represents a -418.96% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. WMC had ended its last session trading at $2.93. WMC 52-week low price stands at $1.37 while its 52-week high price is $11.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.64% to reach $11.57/share. It started the day trading at $13.95 and traded between $11.96 and $13.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHX’s 50-day SMA is 8.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.97. The stock has a high of $34.80 for the year while the low is $2.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 150.92%, as 10.12M WMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.12% of ChampionX Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.10% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ChampionX Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.