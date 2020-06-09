2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the TTI stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $1. Johnson Rice was of a view that TTI is Hold in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TTI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 249.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.73.

The shares of the company added by 40.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.60 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 12.85 million shares were traded which represents a -244.61% decline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $0.55. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 29.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. ROTH Capital also rated ALT as Initiated on July 19, 2019, with its price target of $8.30 suggesting that ALT could surge by 46.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.07% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.38 and traded between $6.50 and $6.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALT’s 50-day SMA is 4.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.66. The stock has a high of $10.68 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.84%, as 1.86M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.50% of Altimmune Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 119.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 279.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ALT shares, increasing its portfolio by 255.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 443,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 617,007 shares of ALT, with a total valuation of $1,881,871. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,771,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winton Capital Management Ltd. decreased its Altimmune Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 94,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,741 shares of Altimmune Inc. which are valued at $287,121. Following these latest developments, around 10.00% of Altimmune Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.