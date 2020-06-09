2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO), Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.17.

The shares of the company added by 34.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.34. During the trading session, a total of 2.88 million shares were traded which represents a -289.33% decline from the average session volume which is 0.74 million shares. PRPO had ended its last session trading at $1.00. Precipio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PRPO 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.95.

The Precipio Inc. generated 0.42 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.94% to reach $1.62/share. It started the day trading at $1.82 and traded between $1.56 and $1.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QD’s 50-day SMA is 1.6562 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.1470. The stock has a high of $9.20 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.53%, as 14.04M PRPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.87% of Qudian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more QD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -1,029,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,734,851 shares of QD, with a total valuation of $11,651,292. Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem… meanwhile bought more QD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,467,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its Qudian Inc. shares by 32.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,719,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 919,655 shares of Qudian Inc. which are valued at $6,434,133. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its Qudian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 229,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,242,700 shares and is now valued at $5,609,871. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Qudian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.