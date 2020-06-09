2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT), Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.62.

The shares of the company added by 21.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.424 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a -284.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. HHT had ended its last session trading at $0.42. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 58.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HHT 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.90% to reach $2.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.89 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWI’s 50-day SMA is 1.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.42. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.86%, as 3.52M HHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Titan International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 678.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 62.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MHR Fund Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,005,000 shares of TWI, with a total valuation of $11,287,050. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,834,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,586,716 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -118,618 shares of Titan International Inc. which are valued at $6,467,270. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,511,040 shares and is now valued at $4,950,566. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Titan International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.