Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

The shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2010. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $7 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Roth Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 10, 2009, to Buy the XIN stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Roth Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2009. That day the Roth Capital set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Roth Capital in its report released on November 26, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Brean Murray was of a view that XIN is Hold in its latest report on September 19, 2008. Roth Capital thinks that XIN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.34 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a -393.8% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. XIN had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 XIN 52-week low price stands at $1.93 while its 52-week high price is $4.54.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on June 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. It started the day trading at $1.94 and traded between $1.52 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SD’s 50-day SMA is 1.4493 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1230. The stock has a high of $7.20 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.59%, as 2.15M XIN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 636.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,818,832 shares of SD, with a total valuation of $9,589,476. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,372,737 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SandRidge Energy Inc. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,088,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,903 shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. which are valued at $4,156,274. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.