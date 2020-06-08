Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.98.

The shares of the company added by 20.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5504 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 6.01 million shares were traded which represents a -188.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. TRPX had ended its last session trading at $0.55. TRPX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The Therapix Biosciences Ltd. generated 1.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Cowen also rated TMST as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that TMST could down by -36.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.45% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.62 and traded between $3.98 and $4.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMST’s 50-day SMA is 3.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.31. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $2.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.34%, as 3.62M TRPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.03% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 444.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TMST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -140,537 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,080,766 shares of TMST, with a total valuation of $15,809,992. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more TMST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,669,369 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,767,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,750 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation which are valued at $7,195,711. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 107,402 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,364,300 shares and is now valued at $3,547,180. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of TimkenSteel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.