Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.64.

The shares of the company added by 10.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.76 while ending the day at $2.86. During the trading session, a total of 3.68 million shares were traded which represents a -108.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $2.59. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $18.78 and traded between $17.27 and $17.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUK’s 50-day SMA is 12.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.92. The stock has a high of $52.60 for the year while the low is $7.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.29%, as 1.73M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Carnival Corporation & Plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… sold more CUK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… selling -229,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,397,256 shares of CUK, with a total valuation of $33,369,804. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more CUK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,924,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by 15.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,361,226 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -251,966 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc which are valued at $18,948,266. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 119,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 655,027 shares and is now valued at $9,117,976.